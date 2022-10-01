Giftedhands (GHD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Giftedhands has a market capitalization of $60,686.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Giftedhands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands was first traded on July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official website is www.giftedhands.io. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giftedhands’ official message board is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giftedhands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

