Globe Derivative Exchange Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.52 Million (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $175,256.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Globe Derivative Exchange

Globe Derivative Exchange’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 391,986,873 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Globe Derivative Exchange is globedx.com/en.

Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Globe is a crypto derivatives exchange where institutions and consumers transact digital currencies like bitcoin via perpetual futures contracts. The native utility token of Globe Exchange is Globe Derivative Token (GDT).Telegram”

