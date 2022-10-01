GMR Finance (GMR) Price Hits $0.0000

GMR Finance (GMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. GMR Finance has a total market cap of $4,083.82 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One GMR Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.38 or 1.00007183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082573 BTC.

GMR Finance Profile

GMR Finance is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

