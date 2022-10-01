Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.
Golar LNG Stock Up 1.1 %
GLNG stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
