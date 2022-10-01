Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.1 %

GLNG stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 538,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 115,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.