Gold Secured Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $482.90 Million (GSX)

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $482.90 million and approximately $463,163.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Secured Currency alerts:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00679330 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007925 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency Profile

GSX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2020. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Secured Currency, created by Apollo Fintech, is a growth coin that gives its owners the benefits of having a minimum asset value, like a stable coin, while also facilitating growth in value like traditional cryptocurrencies. GSX combines the benefits of the best stable coin and cryptocurrency, all in one trust secured coin. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Secured Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Secured Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.