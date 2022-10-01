Golden Doge (GDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

