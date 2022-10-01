GOMA Finance (GOMA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $262,073.52 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.01619598 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00034551 BTC.

GOMA Finance Profile

GOMA Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

