Green Climate World (WGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $313.32 Million

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $313.32 million and approximately $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Green Climate World has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Green Climate World alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Green Climate World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Green Climate World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.