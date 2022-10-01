GreenTrust Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,461.00 (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. GreenTrust has a total market capitalization of $122.00 and approximately $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GreenTrust

GreenTrust’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenTrust’s official website is www.greentrusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling GreenTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

