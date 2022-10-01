Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $562.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

