Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDI. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Shares of HDI opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$615.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$24.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.72.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

