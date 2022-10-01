Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $300,990.60

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $300,990.60 and $22,733.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.