Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Price Reaches $0.0447 on Exchanges

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $417,344.00 and $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

