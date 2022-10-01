HODL (HODL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HODL coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HODL has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00142843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00774451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,812,029,614,801 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

