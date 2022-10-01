Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

