ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $5.28 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00027298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI (CRYPTO:ICHI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,593 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

