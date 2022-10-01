Instadapp One Day Volume Reaches $58,128.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $73.84 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

