International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Insider John Le Poidevin Purchases 104,550 Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider John Le Poidevin bought 104,550 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £149,506.50 ($180,650.68).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 4.0 %

International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.83) on Friday. International Public Partnerships Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.92.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

