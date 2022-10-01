InvestDex (INVEST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123,251.88

InvestDex (INVEST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One InvestDex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDex has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDex has a total market cap of $123,251.88 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDex alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InvestDex Profile

InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InvestDex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.