Iridium (IRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $183.00

Iridium (IRD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $242,028.70 and $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Iridium Coin Trading
