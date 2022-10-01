Iridium (IRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $183.00

Iridium (IRD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $242,028.70 and $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

