ITAM Games Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.47 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $194.47 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

