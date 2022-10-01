IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Acquires £1,260,000 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dixon bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,522,474.63).

IWG Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 126.25 ($1.53) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. IWG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.60 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

