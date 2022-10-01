Jackpot (777) Price Tops $0.0130

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Jackpot has a market cap of $3.55 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,776,054 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Jackpot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.