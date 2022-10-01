Jackpot (777) Price Tops $0.0130

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Jackpot has a market cap of $3.55 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,776,054 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

