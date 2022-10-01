James David Knight Acquires 111,110 Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) insider James David Knight acquired 111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £499,995 ($604,150.56).

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £139.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,126.19. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 420 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.47.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Keystone Law Group

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

