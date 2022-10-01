Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.19 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.46%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

