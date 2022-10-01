Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,761.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Anglo American has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.604 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

