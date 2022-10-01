Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.