Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$1.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

ACB opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The company has a market cap of C$500.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

