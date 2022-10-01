Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will earn $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

