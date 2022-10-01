Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will earn $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.