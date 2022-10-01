Jetfuel Finance Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.57 or 0.00111647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

