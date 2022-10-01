JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

JOYY Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ YY opened at $26.00 on Friday. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of JOYY

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 258.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

