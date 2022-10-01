Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,415.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $19,676.55 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.01633723 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034915 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata (CRYPTO:KALA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kalata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KALATA is the backbone of Synthetic Asset issuance and transaction agreements, allowing everyone to have a smooth experience of real-world financial assets. KALATA is also a derivative trading and mortgage lending platform for decentralized synthetic assets. KALA is the native token of the system, which is designed to promote community governance and stimulate the activity of KALATA ecosystem. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

