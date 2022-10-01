KeeperDAO Price Up 35.9% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $26.82 or 0.00138907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is www.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

