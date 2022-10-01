Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Tom Hickey Acquires 40,000 Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) insider Tom Hickey acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

KMR opened at GBX 391 ($4.72) on Friday. Kenmare Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.15 million and a P/E ratio of 317.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

