KeyFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $200,043.68 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.38 or 1.00007183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082573 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

