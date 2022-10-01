KickPad (KPAD) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. KickPad has a total market capitalization of $290,107.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickPad Profile

KickPad’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

