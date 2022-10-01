KingDeFi (KRW) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $73,484.29 and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KingDeFi Profile

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

