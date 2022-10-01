Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group stock opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.53. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

