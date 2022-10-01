Koinos Trading Up 4.5% This Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Koinos alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Koinos

Koinos’ genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,588,117 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.