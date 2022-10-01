KStarCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a market cap of $3.36 million and $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KStarCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

