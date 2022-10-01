Kuma Inu 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,942.00 (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Kuma Inu has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuma Inu has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $107,942.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuma Inu Profile

Kuma Inu launched on June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kuma Inu is www.kumatoken.com. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuma Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuma Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuma Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

