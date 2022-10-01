LAVA Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

