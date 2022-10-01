Legacy Housing Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,767,817 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,636.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

