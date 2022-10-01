Lemond (LEMD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $137,920.00

Lemond (LEMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Lemond has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lemond has a total market capitalization of $137,920.00 and approximately $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lemond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lemond Coin Profile

Lemond was first traded on April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Lemond is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @LemondFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lemond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond is a decentralized, open-source, autonomous non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lemond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lemond using one of the exchanges listed above.

