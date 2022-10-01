LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,062.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,854,470 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

