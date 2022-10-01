Lyra (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Lyra coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lyra alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lyra is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.