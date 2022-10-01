MaidCoin ($MAID) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. MaidCoin has a total market cap of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidCoin Profile

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

