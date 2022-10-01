MAP Protocol (MAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,531.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $111.60 million and approximately $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.