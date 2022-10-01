Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £150.38 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 98.68 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 93.90 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 657.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

