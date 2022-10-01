Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £150.38 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 98.68 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 93.90 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 657.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.