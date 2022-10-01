Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $115.50 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $115.50 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

